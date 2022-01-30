Technology

Redmi 10A's key specifications revealed via FCC, Geekbench listings

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 30, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The Redmi 10A will be powered by a 5,000mAh or 6,000mAh battery. Representative image (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is gearing up to add a new device to its budget-range portfolio with the introduction of the Redmi 10A. The phone's global and Chinese variants have been spotted on FCC and Geekbench, respectively. It has appeared with the model number 220233L2G on FCC and 220233L2C on Geekbench. The handset will feature a dual rear camera unit, MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, and MIUI 12.5.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Redmi 10A will arrive as the successor to the Redmi 9A that was launched in 2020. Its appearance on both FCC and Geekbench indicates an imminent debut of the handset.

Like its predecessor, the Redmi 10A is also expected to be a crowd-puller in the budget segment. It will join other Redmi 10 series devices like the Redmi 10, 10 Prime, and 10X.

Scores What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor completes the actions, the higher is its score. The Redmi 10A has achieved a single-core score of 791 and a multi-core score of 3,630.

Display The device could sport a waterdrop notch design

The Redmi 10A may feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and have a fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will likely sport a vertical camera unit. The handset should offer a decent screen with an HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the device is expected to arrive in at least three color options.

Information It will have a 13MP main camera

The Redmi 10A will be equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary shooter. Up front, it could sport a single selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G25 chipset will fuel the handset

The Redmi 10A will likely be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack either a 5,000mAh or a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.