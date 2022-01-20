OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro receive 3C certification

OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro receive 3C certification

OPPO Find X5 series will debut around March (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Prepp.in)

A couple of OPPO smartphones, bearing model numbers PFEM10 and PFFM10, have been certified by China's 3C authority. The handsets are said to be the Find X5 Pro and Find X5, respectively. They will debut sometime around March this year. As per the 3C listing, the Find X5 Pro and Find X5 will come with 80W wired fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Find X5 series will be OPPO's flagship line-up for this year. The Pro model has appeared in several leaks before but the vanilla model is still a mystery.

It is rumored to pack a Dimensity 9000 chipset and a slightly different camera setup than the Pro version.

The Find X5 Pro will take on Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Design The Pro model will boast LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will have a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display which will be an AMOLED panel with LTPO 2.0 technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. Not many details about the vanilla Find X5 are known at the moment, but it should also sport a punch-hole design.

Cameras The Pro model will have 50MP primary camera

(Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Prepp.in)

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will have a triple rear camera system, packing a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 13MP telephoto lens. Up front, it will sport a 32MP snapper. It is expected to feature Hasselblad color science - similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro - along with a dedicated MariSilicon chip for enhancing the photography experience.

Internals Find X5 Pro will offer 50W wireless fast-charging support

The Find X5 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The vanilla Find X5 will get a MediaTek 9000 SoC. The devices will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12. The Pro version will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Information OPPO Find X5 Series: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the OPPO Find X5 series. However, we expect the Pro model to cost around €1,150 (roughly Rs. 97,000) for the 12GB/256GB model in Europe.