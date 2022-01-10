OnePlus 10 Pro to boot ColorOS 12.1 with 'Omoji' feature

OnePlus 10 Pro's front design and software features revealed

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest flagship 10 Pro smartphone in China tomorrow i.e. January 11. A day ahead of launch, OnePlus has revealed the handset's front design with a punch-hole cut-out and a dual-curved screen. The tech giant has also mentioned that the device will run on ColorOS 12.1 software with the company's in-house 'Omoji' 3D avatar feature.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive as the company's next flagship smartphone succeeding the 9 Pro model.

It will be the first phone to boot the latest Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 version along with the 'Omoji' feature, an equivalent to Apple's 'Memoji.'

As compared to the 9 Pro, the 10 Pro is likely to offer a larger screen-to-body ratio and more muted curves.

Design and display The phone will have an LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel

The OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a squarish triple camera setup curving up from the side frame. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in three color options.

Information It will sport a 50MP ultra-wide lens

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It will draw power from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to start at CNY 3,000-3,999 (around Rs. 34,900-46,500). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch tomorrow i.e. January 11 in China.