Ahead of launch, OnePlus 10 Pro's full specifications officially revealed

Ahead of launch, OnePlus 10 Pro's full specifications officially revealed

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 12:21 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10 Pro's specifications revealed

With only a handful of days left for its launch, the OnePlus 10 Pro's specifications have been formally revealed by Pete Lau, the co-founder of the company. The handset is set to be launched in China on January 11. The 10 Pro will feature an LTPO AMOLED display, a second-generation Hasselblad rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The 10 Pro will arrive as OnePlus's most advanced smartphone to date. According to Lau, the company has "worked hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship." The phone's design has also been revealed through several leaks and some official reveals. The 10 Pro will be pitted against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Display The device will be available in three colors

The OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The handset will come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in Black, White, and Green color options.

Information It will flaunt a Hasselblad camera unit on the back

The OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The handset will also get dual OIS support. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will boot OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

The OnePlus 10 Pro will draw juice from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. The Chinese version may boot ColorOS 12. The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in China on January 11. It is expected to enter other markets by March or April. Based on its specifications and features, the handset may carry a price-tag of around CNY 5,500 (roughly Rs. 64,500).