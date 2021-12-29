Technology Xiaomi announces 12 series of flagship smartphones

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 29, 2021, 12:06 pm 2 Mins Read

Xiaomi 12 series goes official in China

Xiaomi has introduced its latest 12 series of flagship handsets in the Chinese market. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,500) and includes the 12X, 12, and 12 Pro models. The range comes with a new design and top-of-the-line specifications such as a 120Hz display, a 5G-ready Snapdragon 8-series processor, MIUI 13 support, and up to 120W fast-charging capability.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi 12 series is the company's latest flagship line-up and the first to boot MIUI 13, which is the tech brand's latest custom skin based on Android 12. The 12 and 12 Pro are also the company's first handsets to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The devices take on the recently announced Motorola Edge X30, Pixel 6 series, and iPhone 13 range.

Design and display The handsets have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Xiaomi 12X, 12, and 12 Pro are 8.16mm thick

The Xiaomi 12 series features a centrally-placed punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a rectangular rear camera unit. The 12X and 12 models sport a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the Pro version bears a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display. The devices offer a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and are available in up to four colors.

Information They house a 50MP triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi 12X and 12 pack a 50MP (f/1.88) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. The Pro variant has a 50MP (f/1.88) main camera, 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto lens. Up front, they offer a 32MP snapper.

Internals Xiaomi 12 Pro supports 120W fast-charging

Xiaomi 12X draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset while the 12 and 12 Pro models are backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The 12X and 12 house a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging while the Pro version packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The vanilla 12 and 12 Pro versions also support 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Pricing How much do they cost?

Xiaomi 12X, 12, and 12 Pro are priced starting at CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 37,500), CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 43,400), and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 45,000), respectively, for the 8GB/128GB variants. The line-up goes up to CNY 5,399 (around Rs. 63,000) for the Pro variant's 12GB/256GB top model. The trio will be up for grabs in China starting December 31.