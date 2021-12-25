Technology Xiaomi 12 series's bookings cross two lakh units mark

Dec 25, 2021

Over two lakh units of Xiaomi 12 series booked ahead of launch

Ahead of the launch on December 28, Xiaomi had opened bookings for its 12 and 12 Pro smartphones in China earlier this week via JD.com, Tmall, and other online portals. The company has now announced that more than two lakh units of the duo have already been reserved. The phones will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and MIUI 13 support. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi 12 series will be the company's next flagship lineup and also its first one to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Pre-bookings of only Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro suggest that the third model, 12X, may debut at a later date. The number of reservations also indicates that the range will be a hit in the Chinese market.

Design and display They will flaunt a 120Hz screen

The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, they will likely get up to four cameras. The former will bear a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the latter will sport a 6.9-inch 2K AMOLED display, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Information A 50MP primary camera is expected

The Xiaomi 12 will have a 50MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 Pro may get a similar rear camera arrangement, with an additional 5MP macro camera. Up front, they come with a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will support Android 12

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging and 120W fast-charging support, respectively. The handsets should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will they cost?

Xiaomi will announce the official pricing and availability information of the 12 and 12 Pro at the time of launch next week. The mobiles are currently up for pre-orders in China and will likely be priced starting at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,800).