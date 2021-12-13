Technology Realme GT 2 series confirmed to debut on December 20

Realme GT 2 series confirmed to debut on December 20

Published on Dec 13, 2021

Realme GT 2 Pro's launch date confirmed

Realme is all set to launch its flagship GT 2 Series of smartphones on December 20 at 9am GMT (2:30pm IST). Noting that the company has mentioned 'Series,' it will announce multiple devices, including the much-anticipated GT 2 Pro. The Pro model will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 1TB of storage, a QHD+ display, and a 50MP triple camera unit.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The GT 2 Pro is touted to arrive as Realme's first "most premium flagship" smartphone. It will be fueled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and will be the first Realme phone to offer 1TB of internal storage. The Chinese tech giant is also expected to introduce a special edition GT 2 Pro with an under-display camera - another first for the company.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Realme GT 2 Pro's leaked image with under-display selfie camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a horizontal camera island. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR as well as MEMC support. It should be offered in at least white and green color options.

Information It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

The Realme GT 2 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT 2 Pro at the time of the launch, which will take place on December 20. However, considering the specifications, the handset may start at around Rs. 60,000.