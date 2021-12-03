Technology Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's India launch tipped for January 2022

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 07:36 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's color variants leaked

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in January at the CES 2022 event. Now, 91mobiles has claimed that the handset will arrive in India as well. It will go official here around the same time as the global markets. The report also states that the S21 FE will be offered in Black, White, Green, and Pink color options.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been grabbing headlines for sometime now. Earlier, there were reports that the handset was canceled and then some reports claimed that it will have limited release in the European markets. However, the S21 FE's arrival in India is an important development given it will have to rival against several new flagship smartphones to attract buyers in our price-sensitive market.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, an aluminium frame, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Information It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to cost €920 (around Rs. 78,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and €985 (roughly Rs. 83,700) for the 8GB/256GB version. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch.