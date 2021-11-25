World's first smartphone with 18GB RAM, 1TB storage is here

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition launched in China

Chinese tech giant ZTE has launched a new Aerospace Edition model of its flagship Axon 30 Ultra model. The handset carries a price-tag of CNY 6,998 (roughly Rs. 81,600) and will go on sale from tomorrow. It comes with a 144Hz display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 18GB of RAM, 1TB of built-in storage, and 66W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The ZTE Axon 30 Aerospace Edition is the world's first smartphone to offer 18GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It should offer ultra-fast multitasking and excellent overall performance. The handset will push rivals to offer higher RAM and storage capacity in their upcoming flagship models. The ZTE Axon 30 Aerospace Edition also pays tribute to Chinese space heroes.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera module and 'Taikonaut' (Chinese astronaut) branding. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Cameras

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/1.9) portrait snapper, a 64MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical and 60x digital zoom support. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MyOS 11 based on Android 11

The Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MyOS 11 and packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition: Pricing and availability

In China, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition is priced at CNY 6,998 (around Rs. 81,600) for its solo 18GB/1TB model. The handset will be available for purchase from tomorrow i.e. December 26. It comes bundled in an exclusive gift box containing ZTE LiveBuds Pro earphones and a protective case made from aviation carbon cellulose leather.