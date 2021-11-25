Moto G51 5G to debut in India in December

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 12:40 pm

Moto G51 5G's India launch tipped

Lenovo-owned Motorola will launch its new budget-range smartphone, the Moto G51 5G, in India in December, according to 91mobiles. To recall, the handset has already been announced in the European markets. It comes with a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, as well as a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Moto G51 5G is said to arrive as India's first Snapdragon 480+ 5G-powered smartphone. Compared to its predecessor, the Moto G50, the handset has a bigger display, a higher screen refresh rate, an improved camera setup, and an upgraded chipset. In India, it will compete against smartphones like the OPPO A55 and Samsung Galaxy F42 5G.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Moto G51 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Indigo Blue, Bright Silver, and Aqua Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Moto G51 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 operating system

The Moto G51 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G51 5G: Pricing and availability

The Moto G51 5G is expected to cost around Rs. 18,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in Europe, the handset is priced at €230 (around Rs. 19,200).