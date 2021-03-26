Last updated on Mar 26, 2021, 11:43 am

Motorola has launched its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Moto G50, in select European countries. The handset carries a starting price-tag of €250 (roughly Rs. 21,340) and will go on sale in the coming days. As for the key highlights, the Moto G50 sports a Max Vision HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone offers a 90Hz LCD display

Moto G50 features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a water repellent plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Steel Gray and Aqua Green color options.

Information It has a 48MP main camera

Moto G50 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies, it packs a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G50 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G50: Pricing and availability