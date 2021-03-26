-
Moto G50, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, triple rear cameras, announcedLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 11:43 am
Motorola has launched its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Moto G50, in select European countries.
The handset carries a starting price-tag of €250 (roughly Rs. 21,340) and will go on sale in the coming days.
As for the key highlights, the Moto G50 sports a Max Vision HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
The phone offers a 90Hz LCD display
Moto G50 features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a water repellent plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Steel Gray and Aqua Green color options.
Information
It has a 48MP main camera
Moto G50 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies, it packs a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery
The Moto G50 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
It runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Moto G50: Pricing and availability
Moto G50 is priced at €250 (roughly Rs. 21,340) for the 4GB/64GB model and will go on sale in select European countries in the coming days. Notably, some countries may get the base version at €229 (roughly Rs. 19,550) due to tax variations.