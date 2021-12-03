Technology Redmi Note 10S now available in new 8GB/128GB variant

Redmi Note 10S gets a new 8GB RAM variant in India

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a new top-end variant of its Note 10S smartphone in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 18,499 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is currently available for purchase via Mi.com and Amazon India in Deep Sea Blue and Starlight Purple color options. Here's our roundup.

The Redmi Note 10S's new 8GB/128GB model joins the existing 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants which were announced in May this year. The handset has done pretty well in India and the company keeps introducing new variants and color options to retain interest from the customers. To recall, Redmi had launched a new Starlight Purple color option for Note 10S in August this year.

Design and display The phone has a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 10S features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The smartphone bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 1,100-nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals It is backed by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset

The Redmi Note 10S draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 10S: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB/128GB version, and Rs. 18,499 for the new 8GB/128GB variant. It is currently up for grabs via Mi.com, Amazon, and other retail stores.