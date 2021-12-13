Technology OnePlus Nord 2 CE tipped to cost around Rs. 24,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 12:25 pm

OnePlus Nord 2 CE's India launch, price, and specifications tipped

OnePlus is working on a new Nord-series smartphone, dubbed as the Nord 2 CE. Now, 91mobiles has claimed that the handset will debut in India early next year i.e. by January-end or mid-February and will cost between Rs. 24,000-28,000. As per the report, the device will offer a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is codenamed 'Ivan' and will arrive as a successor to the Nord CE 5G model, which was launched in India in June this year. Comparatively, the upcoming device will have a new processor, faster charging support, and will boot OxygenOS 12, which is said to be OnePlus and OPPO's unified OS.

Design and display The phone will have an in-display fingerprint reader

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset may bear a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution. It will also have Gorilla Glass protection on the front and rear.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP OmniVision primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

As per the latest tip-off, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be priced between Rs. 24,000-28,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen next year.