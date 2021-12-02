Technology POCO M3 blasts in India; investigation underway

POCO M3 blasts in India; investigation underway

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 02:15 pm

POCO M3 blast incident reported in India

A new smartphone blast incident has surfaced in India and this time it is a POCO phone. Last week, a Twitter user Mahesh (@Mahesh08716488) had shared a picture of his brother's burned POCO M3 unit. However, the user did not mention any details pertaining to the incident. Now, POCO has acknowledged the case and has started its investigation on the same.

Context Why does this story matter?

Smartphones catching fire or exploding is not a new thing. This year alone, we have reported a number of cases ranging from OnePlus Nord 2 blasts to Samsung Galaxy A21 catching fire on a flight. These incidents raise questions about customer safety and could be an outcome of poor manufacturing and quality check on the part of the brand or misuse by the user.

Official words Here is what POCO said about the M3 blast

In an official statement offered to 91mobiles, POCO said that its team "contacted the concerned customer as soon as the issue was notified and is awaiting his visit to the nearest service center." "We are committed to examining the issue in detail, and extend all our support to the customer and resolving this on priority."

Information Another POCO smartphone had blasted in September

In September, a similar incident was reported when a POCO X3 Pro exploded after removing the unit from charging. At the time, POCO had concluded its investigation by saying that it was a case of "customer induced damage."

Design and display The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO M3 features a waterdrop notch design with a narrow bottom bezel, plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes in Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black color options.

Information It sports a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset

The POCO M3 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.