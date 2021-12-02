Technology Vivo S12 Pro tipped to feature a wide display notch

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 01:38 pm

Vivo S12 Pro's image leaked; design features revealed

Vivo is expected to launch its S12 series of smartphones in China later this month. The line-up is said to include S12 and S12 Pro. In the latest development, a render of the Pro model has leaked on Weibo, revealing full design features. As per the image, the S12 Pro will sport a curved display with a wide notch housing dual cameras.

Vivo S12 Pro will arrive as the latest addition to the tech brand's portfolio of 5G smartphones. With dual front cameras, the phone is likely to attract vloggers and selfie lovers. The Vivo S12 series is rumored to succeed the S10 line-up and it will offer performance upgrades courtesy a new processor and faster charging support.

Design and display The phone will be offered in three colors

The Vivo S12 Pro will feature a wide notch, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a pixel density of 409ppi. It will be available in three color options.

Information It may flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Vivo S12 Pro will reportedly sport a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.0) depth lens. On the front, there will be a 50MP and an 8MP snapper for selfies.

Internals A 4,050mAh battery is expected

The Vivo S12 Pro is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo S12 Pro: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing and availability details of the Vivo S12 Pro are not known. However, it is expected to be announced later this month and could be priced at around CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 30,000).