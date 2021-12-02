Technology HONOR 60 series debuts with 108MP main camera, 120Hz display

HONOR 60 and 60 Pro launched in China

HONOR has launched its latest 60 series of smartphones in China at a starting price-tag of CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,800). The line-up includes the HONOR 60 and HONOR 60 Pro models and they are currently up for pre-orders via the official website. The handsets come with a 120Hz display, a 108MP main camera, up to Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, and 66W fast-charging support.

The HONOR 60 and 60 Pro arrive as successors to the HONOR 50 and 50 Pro which had debuted in June this year. The 60 Pro offers a slightly larger display, an upgraded camera unit, and a larger battery. It also boasts the Snapdragon 778G+ processor which was recently announced as an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 778G SoC found on HONOR 50 Pro.

Design and display The phones have a Full-HD+ OLED display

The HONOR 60 and 60 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 395ppi pixel density, whereas the latter has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2652 pixels) OLED display with a 429ppi pixel density. The duo offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 10-bit color support.

Cameras HONOR 60 Pro sports a 50MP ultra-wide lens

The HONOR 60 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The 60 Pro also offers a similar camera arrangement but with a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens which can also do macro photography. Up front, they have a 32MP and 50MP selfie camera, respectively.

Internals They boot Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11

The HONOR 60 and 60 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch HONOR 60 and 60 Pro: Pricing and availability

HONOR 60 is priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the 8GB/256GB version, and CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The 60 Pro costs CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 47,000) for the 12GB/256GB configuration. Sales will begin from December 10 in China.