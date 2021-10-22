Vivo Y71t, with Dimensity 810 chipset and AMOLED display, launched

Vivo Y71t launched in China

Vivo has launched a new Y-series mid-range smartphone, the Y71t, in China. The handset starts at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 21,000) and is currently up for pre-orders via Vivo China's official website. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, and 44W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ waterdrop notch display

The Vivo Y71t features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Mirage Chenhui and Midnight Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y71t is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y71t draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y71t: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y71t is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The smartphone is up for pre-orders via Vivo's official website and will go on sale from November 1 onwards.