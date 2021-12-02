Technology Nothing's ear (1) black edition launched at Rs. 7,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 11:03 am

Nothing ear (1) black edition launched

Nothing has launched a new black color option for its ear (1) TWS earbuds in India as well as the global markets. The London-based company has also announced that the ear (1) is now carbon neutral and buyers can purchase it using cryptocurrency in select countries. However, the service is not available in India since crypto transactions are illegal here.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nothing ear (1) has already tasted a bit of success having sold over 2,20,000 units of the white edition since it went on sale earlier this year. Now, with the new black edition as well as the acceptance of cryptocurrency and going carbon neutral, the brand is looking to resonate with its targeted younger audience and establish itself in the market.

Mode of payment Which cryptocurrencies can the customers use?

In few countries, customers will be able to purchase the Nothing ear (1) by using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, USD coin, and Ethereum. This payment option will attract buyers who are looking to use their cryptocurrencies. Separately, the first 100 units of ear (1) black will be individually engraved and sold via Nothing Kiosk from December 4 onwards at Seven Dials, Covent Garden, London.

Design Nothing ear (1) black edition provides IPX4-rated water resistance

The Nothing ear (1) black edition flaunts a transparent design with added smoky matte black finish and silicone tips. It offers an IPX4-rated build quality for water resistance, in-ear detection, and touch controls. The carry-cum-charging case is also color-matched with the buds, replacing all the white elements with black, including the hinge, pairing button, and the Type-C port.

Information It features Active Noise Cancellation technology

The Nothing ear (1) black edition is equipped with three high-definition microphones along with an 11.6mm dynamic driver. It offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology for blocking out unwanted background noises, Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Battery life The case offers up to 34 hours of listening time

The Nothing ear (1) black edition houses a 31mAh battery in each bud and delivers up to 4.5 hours of listening time with ANC turned on and up to six hours with ANC turned off. The carry-cum-charging case packs a 570mAh battery and offers up to 34 hours of playback time. It can be charged via the Type-C port or Qi-compatible wireless chargers.

Information Nothing ear (1) black edition: Pricing and availability

The Nothing ear (1) black edition is priced at Rs. 6,999 in India. It will go on sale starting December 13 via the company's official Indian website as well as Flipkart from 12pm onwards.