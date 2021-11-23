Moto G31 tipped to be launched at Rs. 13,500

Published on Nov 23, 2021

Moto G31 will cost Rs. 13,499 in India

Motorola will launch the Moto G31 model in India on November 29, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. The handset was announced in Europe last week with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. In the latest development, 91mobiles has claimed that the device will have an MRP of Rs. 14,999 but will sell for Rs. 13,499.

[Exclusive] I can now confirm that Motorola India is going to launch the all new #MotoG31 on 29th November! The phone will feature an awesome display, new design language, an impressive camera system. Stay tuned for more!

Why does this story matter?

The Moto G31 is Motorola's latest affordable offering with attractive specifications. According to Sharma, the device will be the first Moto G-series smartphone in India to sport an AMOLED HiD display, Motorola's proprietary ThinkShield security solution, and a "Made for India 50MP Quad Function" camera. It will take on the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G in India.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Moto G31 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Mineral Gray and Baby Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP selfie camera

In India, the Moto G31 is said to sport a 50MP primary sensor. For reference, the European model has a 48MP (f/1.8) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, there is a 13MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 OS

The Moto G31 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G31: Pricing and availability

As per 91mobiles, the Moto G31 will carry an MRP of Rs. 14,999 but it will be up for grabs at Rs. 13,499. However, the official details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen on November 29.