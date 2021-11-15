OnePlus launches Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition; sale begins tomorrow

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition launched in India

OnePlus has announced a special PAC-MAN Edition of the Nord 2 smartphone in India, Europe, and the UK. Priced at Rs. 37,999, the handset boasts a unique design inspired by the '80s arcade game PAC-MAN. It has a glow-in-the-dark back panel, a customized user interface with themes and animations, and a pre-installed PAC-MAN 256 game. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus's latest Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition is designed in collaboration with Japanese video game company Bandai Namco and is the company's first limited edition smartphone with a built-in gaming theme and hardware design. It boasts a number of interactive elements and comes bundled with special accessories like Lego-style stand and a semi-translucent case featuring Blinky, Inky, Clyde, and Pinky characters from the PAC-MAN game.

Take a look at the Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition

Customizations

The device has eight custom wallpapers

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition flaunts a special design with a glow-in-the-dark rear panel that highlights the PAC-MAN maze in neon color. On the software front, the device has eight custom wallpapers, PAC-MAN ringtones and sounds, and the OxygenOS icons have a video game-inspired pixelated design. OnePlus has also hidden Easter eggs throughout the UI that will unlock more theme-based content.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor with its own PAC-MAN animation. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 with custom ColorOS skin on top and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition is priced at Rs. 37,999 in India. The handset will be available for purchase tomorrow, i.e. November 16 from 12pm onward via Amazon and OnePlus India's official website. Amazon will also offer Rs. 2,000 discount via coupons.