OnePlus RT's advertisement surfaces on Google Search; India launch imminent

Published on Nov 23, 2021, 01:03 pm

OnePlus RT to be launched in India soon

OnePlus is expected to launch a new RT smartphone in India. It is said to arrive as a rebranded version of the 9RT which had debuted in China last month. Now, an advertisement of the OnePlus RT promoted by Amazon India has showed up on Google Search results, hinting at its imminent launch. However, the device is not yet listed on the e-commerce site.

OnePlus RT advertisement spotted on Google Search

The OnePlus RT will reportedly be a rebadged OnePlus 9RT, which has received an excellent response in China by recording CNY 100 million revenue in just five minutes of the first sale. The handset will be OnePlus's last premium smartphone of 2021 and it will attract buyers with high-end specifications like a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The OnePlus RT will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will also have Corning Gorilla Glass for display protection.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus RT will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The OnePlus RT will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 with ColorOS UI on top and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus RT: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus RT in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which may happen soon. However, the handset is tipped to cost around Rs. 40,000.