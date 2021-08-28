POCO M3 becomes costlier for the third time in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 03:43 pm

POCO M3's prices increased in India

Xiaomi has been increasing the prices of quite a number of its smartphones. The latest being the POCO M3 model, which has become costlier in India by Rs. 500. Notably, this is the third price-hike for the handset in the country and only the 6GB RAM model gets revised pricing. Its highlights include a 6.53-inch screen, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 662 chipset.

Design and display

The phone sports a Full-HD+ LCD display

POCO M3 tips the scales at 198 grams

The POCO M3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a large, black camera unit. The device bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is available in three color options.

Information

It houses a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 comes with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery

The POCO M3 is backed by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO M3: Revised pricing

Following the latest price revision, the POCO M3 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/64GB model while the 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants cost Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. It is currently up for grabs via Flipkart.