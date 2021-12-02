Technology OnePlus RT tipped to cost around Rs. 40,000 in India

OnePlus RT's storage and pricing details tipped

OnePlus is likely to launch a new smartphone, called the RT, in India on December 16. In the latest development, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the handset will arrive in two variants, which could possibly be the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models. Brar has also tipped that the device will be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 44,000 in the country. Here's our roundup.

Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus RT will arrive as a rebranded version of the 9RT model which went official in China in October. It will come with top-tier specifications, including a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 65W fast-charging support. Going by the speculated pricing, the handset will rival against smartphones like the Moto G200 5G and Realme GT 5G.

Design and display

The OnePlus RT will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera module. The handset will bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is expected to be offered in Nano Silver and Hacker Black color options.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus RT will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

It will boot ColorOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus RT will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus RT: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the OnePlus RT may be priced between Rs. 40,000-44,000 in India. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of the launch. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India.