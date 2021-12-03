Technology Redmi Note 10S tipped to get new 8GB/128GB variant

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 12:35 am

Redmi Note 10S may get a higher 8GB RAM variant in India

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is likely to introduce a new variant for the Note 10S smartphone in India. According to MySmartPrice, the new variant will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and is expected to carry a price-tag of Rs. 17,999 or Rs. 18,499. Redmi is yet to confirm the arrival of this new model. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Redmi Note 10S had debuted in India in May in two configurations: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The new 8GB RAM variant will sit above these two models. Sales-wise, it will compete against Realme's 8 series of smartphones as well as the company's own Note 11T 5G model, which was launched in India just a couple of days back.

Design and display The phone has a Super AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 10S features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 1,100-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is offered in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, Shadow Black, and Cosmic Purple color options.

Information It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10S sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals It is backed by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 10S: Pricing and availability

At present, the Redmi Note 10S is available in India at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB/128GB version. It is up for grabs via Mi.com, Amazon, and other partner retailers.