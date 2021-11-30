Redmi Note 11T 5G arrives in India at Rs. 17,000

Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India

Redmi has launched its latest Note-series smartphone, the Note 11T 5G, in India today. It starts at Rs. 16,999 and will go on sale from December 7 with introductory discounts. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and an integrated 5G modem. Here's our roundup.

Why does this story matter?

The Note 11T 5G is touted to be the "fastest 5G phone from Redmi" in India. It offers interesting features like RAM Booster, dual-split fast-charging technology, and dual graphite sheets for heat dissipation, all wrapped within an affordable price-tag. The Note 11 series has received a good response in China and it remains to be seen if that would replicate in India as well.

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Redmi Note 11T 5G features a punch-hole design, a narrow bottom bezel, IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 wide color gamut. It is offered in Matte Black, Aquamarine Blue, and Stardust White colors.

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB version, and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The company is also offering an introductory discount of Rs. 1,000 and additional Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. It will go on sale from December 7 via Mi.com and Amazon India.