HONOR 60 to debut in China tomorrow

HONOR is all set to launch its latest flagship HONOR 60 and 60 Pro smartphones in China tomorrow, i.e. December 1. Now, 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, has leaked the vanilla HONOR 60's specifications in full. It will come with an OLED display, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset, and 66W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Why does this story matter?

HONOR 60 will be the company's next premium offering after HONOR 50, which was announced in June this year. Comparatively, the upcoming smartphone will have a slightly larger display and a bigger battery. It will also be fueled by a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G SoC, which was recently announced as an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 778G chipset found on the HONOR 50 device.

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The HONOR 60 will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a dual ring camera module. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution, a 395ppi pixel density, and a high refresh rate. It will be offered in Juliet, Jade Green, Bright Black, and Starry Sky Blue colors.

It may sport a 32MP selfie camera

The HONOR 60 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there might be a 32MP front-facing camera.

It will boot Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11

The HONOR 60 will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

HONOR 60: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR 60 smartphone will be announced at the time of the launch, i.e. tomorrow in China. However, considering the leaked specifications, the handset may start at around Rs. 35,000.