Technology Samsung S22 Ultra tipped to be called Galaxy S22 Note

Samsung S22 Ultra tipped to be called Galaxy S22 Note

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 12:45 am

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be called S22 Note

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra smartphones in February next year. Now, tipster @FrontTron has claimed that the Ultra variant will actually be called Galaxy S22 Note. This suggests that the S22 Ultra will carry the legacy of the Note range not just in terms of features but also branding. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The "Note" branding on the Galaxy S22 series's top-spec model means Samsung will end its Note series and offer one Note-branded model each year alongside its S series of flagship phones. The S22 Ultra is also rumored to feature a dedicated slot for the S Pen, which has been a trademark feature of Note models in the past.

Design and display The phone will boast a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Note will feature a punch-hole cut-out, ultra-slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The device may bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support. It will also come with a dedicated S Pen.

Information A 32MP front camera is expected

The quad rear cameras on the Galaxy S22 Note will include a 108MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and another 10MP periscope camera with 10x zoom. On the front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will boot Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Note will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

Considering the specifications and features of the Galaxy S22 Note, it may cost around Rs. 90,000 in India. However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of launch next year.