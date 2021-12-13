Technology Moto Edge X30 v/s OnePlus 9RT: Which one is better?

Moto Edge X30 v/s OnePlus 9RT: A comparison

Motorola had launched its flagship Edge X30 smartphone in China last week. It comes with a bunch of high-end specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 144Hz screen, a 60MP front camera, and 68W fast-charging support. But how does it fare against the OnePlus 9RT, which is also currently available in China and offers flagship-like features? Let's find out.

Moto Edge X30 is the first-ever smartphone to debut with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and has already been a hit in the Chinese market. The phone got sold out during the pre-bookings. The OnePlus 9RT has also received a solid response from the buyers, recording CNY 100 million (around Rs. 11.73 crore) revenue in just five minutes of the first sale.

Moto Edge X30 features a centrally-positioned punch-hole cut-out, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and an oval-shaped rear camera unit. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9RT has a left-aligned punch-hole design, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a rectangular camera module on the rear. They sport a 144Hz, 6.7-inch P-OLED screen and a 120Hz, 6.62-inch AMOLED display, respectively, both with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution.

As for the dimensions, Motorola Edge X30 measures 163.56x75.95x8.49mm while the OnePlus 9RT is marginally smaller at 162.2x74.6x8.29mm. They tip the scales at 194 grams and 198.5 grams, respectively.

The Motorola Edge X30 offers a 50MP (f/1.88) main shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. OnePlus 9RT, on the other hand, gets a 50MP (f/1.88) primary camera, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the phones sport a 60MP (f/2.2) and a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper, respectively.

Motorola Edge X30 gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. In comparison, the OnePlus 9RT draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The handsets run on Android 12-based MYUI 3.0 and Android 11-based ColorOS, respectively, and come loaded with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The Moto Edge X30 starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) whereas the OnePlus 9RT starts at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 39,200). The Edge X30 is clearly a better option of the two. It offers a higher screen refresh rate, a superior processor, a bigger battery, a better front as well as rear camera module, and runs on the latest firmware.