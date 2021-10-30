Nokia XR20 is now up for grabs in India

Published on Oct 30, 2021

Nokia XR20, with a price-tag of Rs. 47,000, available in India

HMD Global had launched its Nokia XR20 smartphone in India earlier this month. The handset is now available for purchase in the country via the company's website. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 46,999 and offers a military-grade built, an impressive camera, OZO spatial audio recording technology, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and dual rear cameras. Here are more details.

Design and display

It offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Nokia XR20 measures 171.64x81.5x10.64mm and weighs 248 grams

Nokia XR20 flaunts an IP68-rated body with a center-positioned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a square-shaped camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 550-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is available in two color variants.

Information

There is an 8MP front camera

Nokia XR20 offers a dual rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. Up front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. It also provides Action Cam and SpeedWarp modes to capture stable footage and montage, respectively.

Internals

The phone supports both wired and wireless fast-charging support

The Nokia XR20 draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia XR20: Pricing and availability

Nokia XR20 is priced at Rs. 46,999 for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. It is available via Nokia's website and offline retail stores. Buyers will also get complimentary Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs. 3,599 and a screen damage protection plan for a year.