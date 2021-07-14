Nokia XR20 to be launched in India on July 27

Nokia XR20 could go official in India on July 27

Nokia is preparing to launch a new rugged smartphone in India on July 27. As per the reports, the upcoming handset is expected to be the Nokia XR20. Previous leaks have revealed that it will come with a 6.67-inch display, a dual rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 4,630mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone will bear a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The Nokia XR20 will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication, and a dedicated push-to-talk button. On the rear, it will have a dual camera unit. The device will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 395ppi.

An 8MP selfie camera is expected

The Nokia XR20 is said to pack a dual rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, it will boot Android 11

Nokia XR20 is speculated to draw power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and shall be equipped with a 4,630mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Nokia XR20: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nokia XR20 will be announced at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen on July 27. However, considering the rumored specifications, it could carry a price-tag of around Rs. 20,000.