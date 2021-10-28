OPPO A54s, with HD+ display and Helio G35 chipset, unveiled

OPPO A54s listed on OPPO UK's website

OPPO has unveiled a new A-series smartphone, the OPPO A54s, in the UK. The handset is listed on the company's official UK website, revealing its full features and specifications. It comes in two color options, sporting an HD+ LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

The phone has an 8.4mm thick body

The OPPO A54s features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IPX4-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 480-nits of brightness. It measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs 190g. It is available in Pearl Blue and Crystal Black colors.

The phone packs a 50MP main camera

The OPPO A54s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

It boots ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A54s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with Super VOOC charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO A54s: Pricing and availability

OPPO is yet to announce the official pricing and availability details of the OPPO A54s model. However, as per an Amazon Italy listing, the device will be available from November 13 onwards. It is tipped to cost €229.99 (around Rs. 20,000) in Europe.