'Battlegrounds Mobile India' announces special in-game offers for Diwali

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Oct 28, 2021, 10:37 am

'BGMI' developer Krafton rewards players with in-game rewards for Diwali

Popular mobile game franchise Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is hosting an in-game event to celebrate the Indian festival of lights, Diwali. In a Facebook post, the game's developer Krafton has announced that the event would run from October 26 to November 4. Items up for grabs include character outfits, emotes, and offers on the purchase of the in-game currency called UC. Here's more.

Facebook Post

Bonuses

Krafton doesn't explain why pricing differs on iOS, Android

BGMI players will be rewarded with bonuses when they purchase UC. On iOS, 91Mobiles noted that the prices ranged between Rs. 89 for 60 UC and Rs. 8,500 for 6,000 UC (apart from 2,100 UC bonus). The prices for the Android version range between Rs. 75 for 60 UC and Rs. 7,500 for 6,000 UC (with 2,100 UC bonus).

Lucky Spins

'BGMI' also offers Diwali special rewards with Lucky Spin

Besides this, BGMI also has an in-game Lucky Spin with limited-time rewards comprised of character outfit sets such as the Nether Aristo set and the Mecha Bruiser set. Also, the first Lucky Spin of the day will cost 10 UC instead of 80 UC, said reports. Also, one can Draw 10 for 540 UC instead of 800 UC.

Details

Players can use the UC to purchase in-game outfits

Additionally, BGMI players can also get Lucky Coins from the Lucky Spins that can be redeemed to unlock the outfit sets that the Lucky Spin would unlock. Meanwhile, players can spend the UC they purchased to acquire new outfits, weapon skins, helmets, emotes, and goodies through the in-game store. However, Krafton has never clarified why UC purchases are cheaper on Android than on iOS.

Insight

Here's how to access the special in-game Diwali offers

To avail of the aforementioned offers before the limited window closes, users can launch the game and on the landing page, tap on Events. From the list of running events displayed, select the Happy Diwali 2021 - Offer 2 event. Then select the UC voucher desired. In related news, smartphone manufacturer iQOO announced an exclusive partnership with Krafton for a BGMI e-sports tournament.