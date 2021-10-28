Huawei's latest smartwatch offers heart-rate monitoring and 96 workout modes

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 12:25 am

Huawei WATCH FIT mini launched in Europe

Huawei has launched a new smartwatch, the WATCH FIT mini, in Europe. It carries a price-tag of €99 (roughly Rs. 8,600) and is already available for purchase in Germany. As for the key highlights, the wearable comes with an AMOLED touch display, an optical heart rate sensor, up to 14 days of battery life, and 96 different workout modes. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The watch offers 5ATM water resistance

The Huawei WATCH FIT mini sports a shiny gold-colored rectangular aluminium case with a 5ATM water resistance and over 300 watch faces. The wearable has a 1.47-inch (194x368 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with a pixel density of 282ppi. The leather strap is offered in Mocha Brown and Frosty White color options, whereas the fluoroelastomer strap is available in Taro Purple color.

Internals

It is compatible with Android and iOS devices

The Huawei WATCH FIT mini packs a 180mAh battery and is touted to last up to 14 days with typical usage and up to 10 days with heavy usage. For connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices. The smartwatch is equipped with a 6-axis IMU sensor and an optical heart rate sensor.

Features

It has a remote shutter feature for clicking photos

The Huawei WATCH FIT mini offers a range of features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, as well as menstrual cycle tracking. The wearable provides up to 96 indoor and outdoor exercise modes, including walking, swimming, cycling, kite flying, and rope skipping. It also lets you control music, reply to messages, and click photos using the remote camera shutter function.

Information

Huawei WATCH FIT mini: Pricing and availability

The Huawei WATCH FIT mini is priced at €99 (around Rs. 8,600). The smartwatch is currently up for grabs in Germany and is expected to go on sale in others countries soon. Details regarding its availability in India are yet to be revealed.