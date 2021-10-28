HONOR 50, 50 Lite introduced globally with Google Mobile Services

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 12:05 am

HONOR 50 and 50 Lite go official in the global market

Chinese tech brand HONOR has announced the HONOR 50 and 50 Lite smartphones in the global market. The range starts at €299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and comes with Google Mobile Services since HONOR is not owned by Huawei anymore, which continues to be blacklisted by the US. Both the handsets offer a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phones offer a Full-HD+ resolution

HONOR 50 HONOR 50 Lite

The HONOR 50 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. The HONOR 50 Lite, on the other hand, has a pill-shaped cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphones sport a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) LCD display, respectively, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

The duo offers a quad rear camera setup

HONOR 50 bears a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. The HONOR 50 Lite gets a similar arrangement but with a 64MP main shooter. Up front, they have a 32MP and 16MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals

The handsets support 66W fast-charging

HONOR 50 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The chipset details of the 50 Lite are yet to be revealed. They boot Android 11-based Magic UI 4.2 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast-charging. The handsets also support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR 50 and 50 Lite: Pricing and availability

The HONOR 50 costs €529 (around Rs. 46,000) and €599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models, respectively. The Lite model is priced at €299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the base 6GB/128GB version. The duo will go on sale in Europe from November.