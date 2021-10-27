Kodak CA Pro Android TV series launched at Rs. 28,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 27, 2021, 07:58 pm

Kodak CA Pro series is available via Flipkart

Kodak has introduced its latest CA Pro Android televisions in the Indian market. The range starts at Rs. 27,999 and includes 43-inch as well as 50-inch variants. The TVs have a 4K display, 40W sound output, DTS TruSurround support, and a Cortex A53 processor. They also offer learning applications such as YouTube Learning and Google Classroom for students. Here are more details.

Design and display

The TVs provide 450-nits of peak brightness

The Kodak CA Pro TVs feature a metallic frame with no bezels on the sides, a noticeable chin, and a tabletop stand. They provide support for speakers, headphones, game controllers, mouse, as well as a keyboard. Both the 43-inch and 50-inch models sport an LED display with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, 450-nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support.

Information

They boot Android TV 10

The Kodak CA Pro televisions are powered by an ARM Cortex A53 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. They run on Android TV 10 and offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

Features

The TVs support over 6,000 apps and games

The Kodak CA Pro TVs are equipped with a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 3 slot, and 40W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. According to the company, they provide access to over 6,000 applications and games available on Google Play Store and support Chromecast for mirroring your smartphone. The bundled remote control has hot keys for various OTT services.

Information

Kodak CA Pro series: Pricing and availability

The 43-inch Kodak CA Pro costs Rs. 27,999, while the 55-inch version is priced at Rs. 33,999. They will be up for grabs starting October 28 via Flipkart during the Big Diwali Sale.