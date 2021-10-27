Samsung launches new Galaxy Book laptops with 11th-generation Intel processors

Samsung Galaxy Book laptops launched in the US

Extending its portfolio of laptops, Samsung has launched three new models in its Galaxy Book series. The line-up includes the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G, and Galaxy Book Odyssey. The trio comes with 11th-generation Intel Core processors, Intel Iris XE or NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, touch or non-touch displays, and Windows 11 support. Here are more details.

Design and display

The laptops have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Samsung Galaxy Book is available in Mystic Silver color option

The Samsung Galaxy Book range features an aluminium chassis, a 720p HD webcam, dual-array microphones, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G bear a 15.6-inch LED and 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen, respectively, with a Full-HD resolution. The Galaxy Book Odyssey also has a 15.6-inch Full-HD LED display but without touch support.

Internals

They are loaded with up to 1TB of internal storage

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G offers S Pen support

The new Samsung Galaxy Book laptops are powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, combined with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G have integrated Intel Iris Xe MAX and Iris Xe graphics, respectively. The Galaxy Book Odyssey has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti Max-Q graphics card.

Connectivity

They run on Windows 11 Home OS

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey is offered in Mystic Black color

The Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G, and Galaxy Book Odyssey pack a 54Wh, 63Wh, and 83Wh battery, respectively, and run on Windows 11 Home OS. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, a headphone and microphone combo jack, a micro-SD card reader, USB ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 slot (only on Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G model).

Information

How much do they cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Book starts at $749.99 (around Rs. 56,300) and is already up for grabs in the US. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G and the Galaxy Book Odyssey start at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,05,100). They will be available for purchase from November 11.