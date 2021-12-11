Technology Moto Edge X30 sold out in China; pre-orders closed

Dec 11, 2021

Motorola had launched the Edge X30 smartphone in China earlier this week and soon commenced the pre-orders. In the latest development, the pre-orders have been closed temporarily since the handset has been sold out, Lenovo China's General Manager Chen Jin has informed. Jin also claimed a five-figure stock of the Edge X30 has been sold during the pre-booking itself. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Moto Edge X30 is the world's first smartphone with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is clearly being loved by the Chinese population as evident from the sales numbers. Its sale will begin from December 15 and will face tougher competition when other phones like the Xiaomi 12 and Realme GT 2 Pro debut with the latest Snapdragon processor.

Design and display The phone boasts 576Hz touch sampling rate

The Moto Edge X30 features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a cylindrical camera unit. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) P-OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 144Hz, 576Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. It measures 163.56x75.95x8.49mm and tips the scales at 194 grams.

Information There is a 50MP main camera

The Moto Edge X30 offers a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary snapper, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it gets a 60MP selfie shooter.

Internals It runs on Android 12

The Moto Edge X30 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12-based MYUI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge X30: Pricing and availability

In China, Moto Edge X30 starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB model. The company has currently closed the bookings and will start selling the handset from December 15 at a special discounted price of CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 35,650).