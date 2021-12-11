Technology Realme GT 2 Pro to offer 1TB of storage

Published on Dec 11, 2021

Realme GT 2 Pro's alleged live image leaked

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest flagship GT 2 Pro smartphone soon. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked an alleged live image of the handset, revealing its key specifications. Accordingly, the device will be available in a 12GB/1TB memory configuration with 3GB of virtual RAM support, feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Here's more.

Considering that the leak is true, the Realme GT 2 Pro will arrive as the brand's first smartphone to boast 1TB of internal storage. Realme is also said to introduce a special edition of the device sporting the company's first under-display camera. It will rival the likes of Moto Edge X30, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 models.

Design and display The phone will bear a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear panel will house a full-width camera unit. The smartphone is said to have a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR as well as MEMC support. It is likely to be offered in white and green color options.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will offer 125W fast-charging support

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT 2 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen by December-end or in January next year. However, considering the specifications, it may start at around Rs. 60,000.