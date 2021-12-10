Technology Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition goes official in China

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition goes official in China

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition launched in China

Xiaomi has introduced a new model in its 11 series of smartphones, called the 11 Youth Vitality Edition. It is a rebranded version of 11 Lite 5G NE and will go on sale from December 10 onwards in China. With a starting price-tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,800), it attracts customers with a compact design, a 90Hz screen, and triple rear cameras.

Context Why does this story matter?

The impending arrival of the Xiaomi 12 series has not stopped the company from expanding its Xiaomi 11 series. The handset is touted to be Xiaomi's lightest and thinnest 5G smartphone ever. Hence, in a market dominated by large and heavy phones, the 11 Youth Vitality Edition will attract buyers looking for a compact device.

Design and display The phone weighs 157 grams

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Dimensions wise, it tips the scales at 157 grams and measures 6.81mm in thickness. The device flaunts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Black, Blue, White, and Pink colors.

Information It has a 64MP primary sensor

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals It is fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 baked on top. The handset draws juice from a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging capability, and offers support for connectivity options like 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition carries a price-tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for the 8GB/128GB base model. The 8GB/256GB version costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,300). The handset will go on sale in China starting December 10.