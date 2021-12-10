Technology This is how OPPO Find N will look like

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 04:35 pm

OPPO Find N's renders leaked (Photo credit: @evleaks)

OPPO is gearing up to launch its first foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N, globally on December 15. In the latest development, tipster @evleaks has leaked the press renders of the upcoming handset, revealing its design in full. The images reveal a sleek design, rounded corners and a curved cover display, and a 50MP triple rear camera unit with Find X3-like bump.

The OPPO Find N will arrive as the brand's first foldable smartphone. It will offer a premium design and possibly a smaller body as compared to the Galaxy Z Fold3. The company has also teased the device's internal screen, claiming that after using several technologies and filing 125 patents, it has come up with a foldable screen where you can "hardly see the crease."

Design and display The phone will have a 2K AMOLED main display

OPPO Find N's image posted by CEO Pete Lau on Weibo

The OPPO Find N will have an in-folding design with slim bezels, a metal frame, a punch-hole cut-out on the internal and cover display, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is said to bear an 8.0-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED foldable main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.5-inch external display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The OPPO Find N will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP main shooter, a 16MP secondary sensor, and a 13MP tertiary lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP camera on the main display.

The OPPO Find N will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will boot ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset will offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Find N at the December 15 launch event. However, considering the specifications, the device may be priced at around Rs. 1 lakh.