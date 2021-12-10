Technology Moto G51 5G, with Snapdragon 480+ processor, launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 12:19 pm

Moto G51 5G launched in India

Motorola has launched its latest G-series smartphone, the Moto G51 5G, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 120Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The Moto G51 5G has debuted in India as the country's first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset. It is touted to be a "True 5G" phone with 12 global 5G bands and dual-SIM 5G support. With its affordable price-tag, the device will rival against the likes of OPPO A55 and Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, among others.

Design and display The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Moto G51 5G features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, an IP52-rated build quality for water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Indigo Blue and Bright Silver color options.

Information It sports a 50MP main camera

The Moto G51 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It runs on Android 11 OS

The Moto G51 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G51 5G: Pricing and availability

The Moto G51 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB solo model. The handset will go on sale from December 16 onwards via Flipkart.