Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 05, 2021, 01:02 pm

Moto G51 5G's India launch date confirmed (Photo credit: Motorola India)

Motorola is all set to launch its latest G-series smartphone, the Moto G51 5G, in India on December 10. The official teasers also reveal that the handset will arrive in two color options and will be available via Flipkart. To recall, the device debuted in the global markets last month with a 120Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset.

Do more than you ever thought was possible with #motog51. It comes with 12 global 5G bands that let you watch videos, play games or download your favourite shows in no time! Meet the new #motog51 as it launches 10th Dec on @Flipkart. #GoTrue5G #gomotog pic.twitter.com/mhS5Lhyh9k — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 4, 2021

The Moto G51 5G is the world's first smartphone to draw power from Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor. It will arrive in India as a "True 5G" smartphone with 12 global 5G bands. With an affordable price-tag, the device will compete against the likes of OPPO A55, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, and many others.

The Moto G51 5G features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, a water-repellent back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Globally, it is offered in Indigo Blue, Aqua Blue, and Bright Silver color options.

The Moto G51 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The Moto G51 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The Moto G51 5G has been tipped to cost under Rs. 20,000 in India. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on December 10. It will be available via Flipkart.