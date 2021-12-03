Technology Moto G51 5G's India launch tipped for December 10

Dec 03, 2021

Moto G51 5G's India launch date tipped

Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest budget-range smartphone, the Moto G51 5G, in India next week. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the handset will arrive on December 10 as India's first Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor-powered phone. To recall, the device was announced in the global markets last month with a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The Moto G51 5G will be the first smartphone in India to draw power from the Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, which is an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 480 SoC found on Moto G50. The device is also said to arrive as a 'true 5G smartphone' with 12 5G bands and will compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and OPPO A55.

Design and display The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Moto G51 5G features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, an IP52-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Indigo Blue, Bright Silver, and Aqua Blue color options.

Information It sports a 50MP main camera

The Moto G51 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It runs on Android 11 operating system

The Moto G51 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G51 5G: Pricing and availability

The Moto G51 5G is tipped to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which is said to take place on December 10.