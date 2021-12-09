Technology OPPO's first foldable smartphone is arriving on December 15

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 11:23 am

OPPO Find N's launch date confirmed

OPPO is all set to unveil its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Find N, on December 15 - the second day of OPPO INNO Day 2021 event. The company has also shared a glimpse of the upcoming handset, revealing its inward folding design as well as the outline of a triple camera unit. Here are more details.

Here comes our very first foldable smartphone - the OPPO Find N! Learn more about how everything begins with OPPO CPO @PeteLau #OPPOINNODAY2021 #OPPOFindN 👇 — OPPO (@oppo) December 9, 2021

After putting in four years of R&D and coming up with six generations of prototypes, the OPPO Find N will arrive as the brand's first foldable smartphone. It is touted to have a simple and comfortable design as well as an improved durability. The device will go head-to-head against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD, and Huawei Mate X2.

Design and display The phone will have an LTPO AMOLED display

The OPPO Find N will feature an in-folding design with slim bezels, a punch-hole cut-out on the main and cover display, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is said to bear an 8.0-inch LTPO AMOLED main screen with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Details regarding the cover screen are not known at the moment.

The OPPO Find N will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 secondary lens, and a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 tertiary snapper. For selfies, it will have a 32MP camera.

The OPPO Find N will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Find N will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on December 15. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 1 lakh.