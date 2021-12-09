Technology Xiaomi 12 tipped to be equipped with 4,500mAh battery

Xiaomi 12 tipped to be equipped with 4,500mAh battery

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 01:00 am

Xiaomi 12 to support 67W fast-charging

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its 12 series of smartphones by the end of this month. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared that the vanilla Xiaomi 12 will pack a 4,500mAh battery and offer support for 67W fast-charging. Its other highlights are said to include a 6.8-inch screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and triple rear cameras.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

If the leak is to be trusted, Xiaomi 12 will come with a slightly smaller battery as compared to its predecessor, Xiaomi Mi 11. The former is said to get a 4,500mAh battery while the latter houses a 4,600mAh unit, however, the upcoming model will support faster charging. It will also be one of the first phones with the latest Snapdragon processor.

Design and display The device will provide a pixel density of 514ppi

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is said to have a rectangular camera unit. The phone will sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD (1400x3200 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, refresh rate of 120Hz, pixel density of 514ppi, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Information There could be a 50MP main camera

The Xiaomi 12 will bear a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals It will run on Android 12

The Xiaomi 12 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

The official pricing and availability details of Xiaomi 12 are unknown as of now. However, going by the extensive leaks, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 70,000.