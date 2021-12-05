Technology Xiaomi 12's latest image showcases rear camera unit

Xiaomi 12's latest image showcases rear camera unit

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 05, 2021, 12:30 am

Xiaomi 12's leaked image showcases triple rear cameras

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Xiaomi 12 smartphone later this month, along with 12X and 12 Pro models. Now, a Chinese tipster has shared an image of the vanilla handset, revealing its camera island design. As per the image, Xiaomi 12 will get a large main sensor, two smaller cut-outs for an ultra-wide and a macro lens, and a flash. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi 12's camera unit design offers an idea into the company's future design plans. It also suggests that the upcoming flagship will have a redesigned rear panel as compared to the predecessor, Xiaomi Mi 11. Its launch in December will indicate that Xiaomi is providing a flagship upgrade over the Mi 11 right after a year.

Design and display The device will get a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The phone shall bear a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD (1400x3200 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 514ppi.

Information A 32MP front camera is expected

The Xiaomi 12 is said to offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, an ultra-wide sensor, and a macro lens. On the front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will run on Android 12

The Xiaomi 12 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12: Pricing and availability

Considering its leaked specifications and features, the Xiaomi 12 may cost around Rs. 70,000. However, its official pricing and availability information will be announced at the time of launch.