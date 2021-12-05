Technology Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 Enhanced for 11 Lite NE 5G

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 05, 2021, 12:00 am

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G gets MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update for its 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone in India as well as Turkey. As per the changelog, the new firmware promises a swift performance, improves the core system, and brings an "atomized" memory management mechanism as well as "new sensitive storage mechanisms." Here are more details.

The latest MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update on Xioami 11 Lite NE 5G carries version number V12.5.4.0.RKOINXM in India. The update has been released in a staged manner via the over-the-air method and will reach all the units in a few days.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G was launched in India in September this year and has received the latest MIUI update in less than three months. The handset now becomes eligible to get the MIUI 13, firmware which will go official later this month. MIUI 12.5 Enhanced is basically a finishing touch to the MIUI 12.5 version.

Design and display The phone provides Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G weighs 158 grams

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features an IP53 rating, a left-aligned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is available in four color options.

Information There is a 64MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals It houses a 4,250mAh battery

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G network, and a Type-C port.