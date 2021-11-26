Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Top 5 deals you shouldn't miss

Best Xiaomi Black Friday sale deals in India

Following its annual tradition, Xiaomi has announced the Black Friday sale in India. You can grab some of the best deals on Xiaomi and Redmi products, ranging from smartphones and laptops to televisions and wearables. The sale is already live across multiple platforms, including Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart, as well as offline stores. It will end on November 30.

Black Friday sales are live across the world and it is a great opportunity to buy some gadgets for yourself or your loved ones. Xiaomi's sale is particularly interesting for the range of products that are available under the sale. ICICI Bank customers can also avail additional benefits worth up to Rs. 5,000. Notably, the deals listed here are inclusive of the bank offer.

The RedmiBook 15 Pro comes with a conventional rectangular screen, an HD webcam, dual stereo speakers, and an in-built microphone. It bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. The laptop draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 46Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support (charger comes bundled).

The Redmi Smart TV X55 flaunts a 55-inch 4K HDR display with Dolby Vision and Vivid Picture Engine. It packs 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X sound technology. The television boots Android TV 10 with PatchWall UI and offers support for Google Assistant, Universal Search, and Kids Mode. It is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 21,600 off with Mi exchange

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro features a punch-hole design and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It sports a 108MP triple rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie snapper. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 discount on accessories

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has an IP53-rated built, a punch-hole cut-out, and a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a 64MP triple rear camera unit and a 20MP selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Mi Watch Revolve sports a 46mm metallic circular dial, a 5ATM water-resistant body, and a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED touch display with more than 110 watchfaces. It offers heart rate, body energy, and VO2 Max monitoring, stress management, as well as 10 professional sports modes. The wearable is touted to last up to 14 days on a single charge.