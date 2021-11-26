OPPO conducts its first 5G VoNR call in India

OPPO conducts its first 5G VoNR call using Reno6 series smartphone

OPPO has successfully conducted its first 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call in India from its "5G Innovation" lab in Hyderabad. The call was made using an end-to-end standalone (SA) network provided by Keysight test solutions and a Reno6 series smartphone. By demonstrating 5G VoNR call across 3GPP-defined frequency, the brand has taken a step forward in the deployment of 5G in India.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The 5G technology is making great advancements in the global markets. While many countries have started rolling out the network for commercial use, India is still in the trial phase. With the success of OPPO's 5G VoNR call, the company has placed itself as a 5G pioneer and a suitable mobile phone partner for operators and suppliers building 5G networks in India.

Official words

'OPPO is making great strides to offer better 5G experience'

"The VoNR call from our Hyderabad-based 5G lab is another milestone in OPPO's innovation journey," said Tasleem Arif, OPPO India R&D Head. "As the 5G pioneer in India, the team is making great strides to explore true potential of 5G technology and bring a better 5G experience to Indian consumers." OPPO and Keysight's collaboration was initiated in 2018 to accelerate the commercialization of 5G.

Technicality

What is VoNR?

VoNR or Voice/Video over 5G New Radio is a call service that uses the 5G network's SA architecture. It provides lower latency along with improved video and sound quality as compared to existing call services. In this case, the call was placed by emulating a 5G Radio Access Network (RAN), a 5G core network, and an IMS server using the Keysight wireless test platform.

Test hardware

The OPPO Reno6 series had debuted in India in July

The OPPO Reno6 line-up in India includes the vanilla Reno6 and Reno6 Pro models. The handsets feature a punch-hole design and bear 6.43-inch and 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screens, respectively, with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Reno6 packs a 64MP triple rear camera setup, whereas the Pro model offers a 64MP quad rear camera unit. The duo has a 32MP selfie camera.

Information

They offer 65W fast-charging support

The OPPO Reno6 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Reno6 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery. They offer 65W fast-charging support.