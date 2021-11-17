Moto Watch 100 goes official with 14-day battery life

Moto Watch 100 launched in the US

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a new smartwatch, the Moto Watch 100, in the US. The wearable is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,430) and is already up for grabs via the official website. As for the key highlights, it comes with an LCD display, 5ATM water resistance, up to two weeks of battery life, and 26 sports modes. Here's our roundup.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Motorola has not been able to hit home with its wearables. While the Moto 360 received mixed reviews, it is yet to deliver a successful product. The new Moto Watch 100, with its affordable price-tag, could change things for the tech giant. It offers key health-centric features, a unique strap release design, GPS connectivity, and a new proprietary Moto Watch OS for better experience.

Design and display

The smartwatch has Always-on Display function

The Moto Watch 100 sports a 42mm circular aluminium case and 20mm stainless steel 'Quick Release Spring Bars' to change the straps with a simple slide and release lever. It bears a 1.3-inch LCD screen with Always-on Display. Dimensions-wise, it measures 42x46x11.9mm and weighs 45.8 grams. The watch also offers 5ATM water resistance and comes in two color options.

Information

It can fully charge within 60 minutes

The Moto Watch 100 packs a 355mAh battery which can charge from 0-100% within an hour and is touted to last up to 14 days. It runs on a new Moto Watch OS and offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou connectivity options.

Features

It offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring

The Moto Watch 100 is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, an SpO2 sensor, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. It has 26 sports modes, including basketball, badminton, cricket, hiking, skiing, and yoga. It also provides smart notifications feature. The watch is currently compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above. The iOS app for the wearable will be launched in December.

Information

Moto Watch 100: Pricing and availability

The Moto Watch 100 is priced at $99.99 (around Rs. 7,430). The smartwatch is available for purchase in the US in Phantom Black and Glacier Silver colors via a dedicated motowatch website.